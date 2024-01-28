Fog ADVISORY IN EFFECT

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – A Fog Advisory remains in effect this morning. Travel on area highways and roads will be impacted.

Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Fort Frances is experiencing cloudy weather with a temperature of -2°C, feeling cooler with a wind chill of -5°C due to a south-southwest wind at 8 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and rising. Tonight, the forecast suggests cloudy skies with a low of -2°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook

Monday will bring clearing skies with a high of -1°C and clear conditions at night, dropping to a low of -5°C.

Historical Weather Facts The highest and lowest recorded temperatures for January 28th in Fort Frances are 2.3°C in 2008 and -35.4°C in 2021, respectively.

Wardrobe Suggestion Opt for warm layers and a jacket suitable for chilly temperatures, along with a hat and gloves.

Weather Trivia Fort Frances has experienced significant temperature drops, with a record low of -35.4°C on this date in 2021.