FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – In Fort Frances, the weather at 6:00 AM was a brisk -2°C, with a day that’s forecasted to reach a high of +1°C.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s conditions and what to expect for your Fort Frances weekend.

Today: A Mix of Clouds and Flurries

The morning kicked off with a chill of -2°C and a barometer reading of 102.4, which is steadily rising. Humidity is relatively high at 95%, creating a somewhat damp atmosphere. The wind is blowing at 14 km/h from the west.

As for the day ahead, Fort Frances can anticipate mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle, so be cautious if you’re out and about. Fog patches that may have been present in the morning should dissipate as the day progresses. Winds will remain light, with speeds of up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will reach a modest plus 1°C. The morning will feel particularly chilly, with a wind chill of minus 5. The UV index is at 1, indicating low sun intensity.

Tonight: Partially Cloudy and Cold

As we move into the night, the skies will partially clear, leaving behind partly cloudy conditions. Winds will persist at up to 15 km/h. Low temperatures are expected to drop to minus 9°C, with a wind chill of minus 12 overnight. Make sure to bundle up if you have any evening plans.

Sunday, 28 Jan: A Gradual Shift to Sunshine

Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds to Fort Frances, with sunshine gradually increasing as the morning unfolds. The wind will remain light, reaching speeds of up to 15 km/h. High temperatures are expected to rise to a more comfortable plus 4°C. However, in the morning, the wind chill will be around minus 12, so start your day with extra layers. The UV index stays at 1, signaling low sun intensity.

Sunday Night: A Clear Night

The night promises clear skies, with low temperatures around minus 3°C. It’s a night for stargazing or enjoying the crisp, wintry air.

As we transition from a chilly and cloudy Saturday to a sunnier Sunday in Fort Frances, remember to dress warmly, especially in the morning, and exercise caution on the roads due to the potential for flurries and freezing drizzle. Enjoy the gradual shift to milder weather and clear skies as we move into the new week.