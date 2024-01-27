THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Thunder Bay awakens on Saturday, January 27th, the weather presents itself with a touch of warmth amidst light rain. Here’s a detailed look at today’s conditions and what to expect for the weekend ahead.

Today: Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries or Rain

Currently, Thunder Bay is experiencing a relatively mild morning at +1°C, accompanied by light rain. Humidity levels are at 89%, indicating a damp atmosphere. The barometric pressure is on the rise, measuring at 102.1 kPa.

Throughout the day, Thunder Bay can anticipate cloudy skies. There’s a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning, with a risk of freezing drizzle.

Winds will be light, reaching up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will peak at plus 2°C, but the morning will start with a wind chill of minus 8. The UV index is at 1, signalling low sun intensity.

Tonight: Partially Cloudy and Cool

As nightfall approaches, the skies will gradually clear, leaving behind partially cloudy conditions. Expect cooler temperatures, with lows dipping to minus 8°C.

Sunday, 28 Jan: A Day of Sunshine

Sunday brings a welcome change as the skies clear up, allowing the sun to shine brightly. Winds will remain light, reaching speeds of up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will once again reach plus 2°C, offering a pleasant day ahead. However, be prepared for a chilly morning, with a wind chill of minus 11. The UV index remains at 1, indicating low sun intensity.

Sunday Night: A Clear and Crisp Evening

The night promises clear skies and a serene atmosphere. Low temperatures are expected to drop to minus 9°C, creating a crisp winter night.

As we look back on historical weather data for January 27th, it’s interesting to note that the highest recorded temperature on this day was +3.9°C, while the lowest was a frigid -38.9°C back in 1950.

Thunder Bay residents can embrace the mild temperatures and changing weather patterns over the weekend. While Saturday may start with light rain and cloudy skies, Sunday’s sunny conditions offer the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the clear, crisp winter air. Stay updated with the latest weather information as you plan your weekend activities.