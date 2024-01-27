THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a heartbreaking turn of events in Thunder Bay, a pedestrian motor vehicle collision late last Thursday night has led to the death of a young man and the arrest of the involved driver.

Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers, alongside Superior North EMS paramedics and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue teams, were called to the scene at the intersection of Simpson Street and Pruden Street shortly before midnight on January 25. They arrived to a distressing scene: a vehicle had struck an adult male pedestrian and then fled.

Despite prompt emergency aid, the 25-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, tragically passed away in the hospital.

His injuries, initially deemed life-threatening, ultimately proved fatal.

The TBPS’s intensive investigation, involving their Traffic Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit, led to a breakthrough. Mario Ricci, 58, from Thunder Bay, was identified, located, and arrested in connection to the incident.

Ricci faces serious charges of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

Ricci appeared in court on Saturday, January 27, and has been released with conditions pending a future court appearance.

This incident has profoundly affected the community, highlighting ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety and driver responsibility in Thunder Bay.

The TBPS has extended its gratitude to the public and local businesses whose cooperation played a crucial role in the rapid resolution of this case.

Netnewsledger.com will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.