Tragic Collision in Thunder Bay: Pedestrian Succumbs to Injuries, Driver Charged

By
James Murray
-
6623
TBPS Investigating Serious Hit and Run on Simpson Street
Image TBPS - Vehicle sought in hit and run on Simpson Street

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a heartbreaking turn of events in Thunder Bay, a pedestrian motor vehicle collision late last Thursday night has led to the death of a young man and the arrest of the involved driver.

Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers, alongside Superior North EMS paramedics and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue teams, were called to the scene at the intersection of Simpson Street and Pruden Street shortly before midnight on January 25. They arrived to a distressing scene: a vehicle had struck an adult male pedestrian and then fled.

Despite prompt emergency aid, the 25-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, tragically passed away in the hospital.

His injuries, initially deemed life-threatening, ultimately proved fatal.

The TBPS’s intensive investigation, involving their Traffic Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit, led to a breakthrough. Mario Ricci, 58, from Thunder Bay, was identified, located, and arrested in connection to the incident.

Ricci faces serious charges of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

Ricci appeared in court on Saturday, January 27, and has been released with conditions pending a future court appearance.

This incident has profoundly affected the community, highlighting ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety and driver responsibility in Thunder Bay.

The TBPS has extended its gratitude to the public and local businesses whose cooperation played a crucial role in the rapid resolution of this case.

Netnewsledger.com will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Previous articleEmergency Fund Set Up for Eabametoong Students After Fire Destroys John C Yesno School
Next articleFire at New Gold Bus Garage Closes Highway 11 in Fort Frances
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR