THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay has a new Justice of the Peace, Julie Denise Goulet has served as a parole officer for the Correctional Service of Canada in Thunder Bay since 2010. Prior to this, Justice of the Peace Goulet was a probation officer with the Ontario government, working extensively with Indigenous clients in Thunder Bay and First Nations communities.

Justice of the Peace Goulet also volunteered on an advisory committee for the Aboriginal Community Advocacy Program at Confederation College, worked closely with Lakehead University’s social work practicum placements and was a board member at the Thunder Bay Sexual Assault Centre.

Justice of the Peace Goulet graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Carleton University and an Honours Bachelor of Social Work from Lakehead University.

Justice of the Peace Goulet will serve in Thunder Bay.