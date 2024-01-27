THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, 14-year-old Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER.

Tyrell was last seen on Wednesday, January 24.

Tyrell is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7″ with a thin build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, white and black high top Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Incident #: TB24003438