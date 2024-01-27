Missing Person — Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER, 14 years old

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
13024
Missing Person — Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER, 14 years old
Missing Person — Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER, 14 years old
THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, 14-year-old Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER. 

Tyrell was last seen on Wednesday, January 24.

Tyrell is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7″ with a thin build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, white and black high top Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Incident #: TB24003438

Previous articleNew Thunder Bay Justice of the Peace Julie Denise Goulet
Next articleEmergency Fund Set Up for Eabametoong Students After Fire Destroys John C Yesno School
NNL Digital News Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR