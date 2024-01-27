Fire at New Gold Bus Garage Closes Highway 11 in Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES – BREAKING NEWS – A major fire at the New Gold bus garage in West Fort Frances has seen the building along with two buses destroyed.

The Highway has since re-opened, the incident once again demonstrating that a divided highway is important in Northern Ontario.

This is a developing story…

