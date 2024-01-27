FORT FRANCES – BREAKING NEWS – A major fire at the New Gold bus garage in West Fort Frances has seen the building along with two buses destroyed.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 is fully closed east of #Hwy611/#Hwy11 to Oakwood RD #FortFrances – Highway is closed following a structure fire. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/Bn2ZG80ID5
— OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) January 27, 2024
The Highway has since re-opened, the incident once again demonstrating that a divided highway is important in Northern Ontario.
This is a developing story…