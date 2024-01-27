In light of the heartbreaking news of the loss of John C. Yesno Education Centre in Eabametoong First Nation, Achieving the Dream through Education has made an emergency fund where donations can be made.

It’s important to remember that Eabametoong First Nation’s youth and children have lost a significant part of their lives. This space was more than a building for this community, it was a safe place filled with memories, arts and crafts, land based and cultural materials, books, and so much more.

We kindly ask that you please take a moment to share the attached link to those you know.