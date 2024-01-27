THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Jan 25, 2024, Eabametoong First Nation experienced the devastating loss of their school from a raging fire. Their school was the safe haven for most of the youth and children.
In light of the heartbreaking news of the loss of John C. Yesno Education Centre in Eabametoong First Nation, Achieving the Dream through Education has made an emergency fund where donations can be made.
It’s important to remember that Eabametoong First Nation’s youth and children have lost a significant part of their lives. This space was more than a building for this community, it was a safe place filled with memories, arts and crafts, land based and cultural materials, books, and so much more.
We kindly ask that you please take a moment to share the attached link to those you know.
Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.
Our hearts are with the community, children, and youth of Eabametoong First Nation.
Please consider donating today.
Ontario Indigenous Minister Greg Rickford tells NetNewsledger, “We are mobilizing supplies and creating temporary classrooms at the community hall for some students. ISC is looking at options for temporary buildings.”