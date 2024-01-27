DRYDEN – WEATHER – The weekend weather forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay promises a chilly start with flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. However, there’s a silver lining as temperatures are expected to gradually rise, providing a glimmer of hope for those seeking a milder end to January.

Today: Flurries and Freezing Drizzle

As we kick off the weekend, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries during the morning hours. Additionally, there’s a risk of freezing drizzle, which could make for icy conditions on the roads. So, exercise caution if you have to venture out. The winds will be relatively light, reaching speeds of up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will struggle to reach a chilly minus 1°C. In the morning, the wind chill will be around minus 8, gradually improving to minus 3 in the afternoon. The UV index remains at 1, indicating low sun intensity, so don’t expect much sunshine today.

Tonight: Clearing Skies

As we head into the night, the skies will gradually clear, providing some relief from the overcast conditions. The winds will persist but remain light, up to 15 km/h. Low temperatures are forecasted to drop to minus 8°C. The wind chill will hover around minus 3 in the evening and plummet to minus 13 overnight. Bundle up if you’re planning to be out and about!

Sunday, 28 Jan: Slow Warming

Sunday brings a mixture of sun and clouds to the region. The good news is that sunshine is expected to increase as the morning progresses. The winds will continue to be light, with speeds up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will inch up to plus 2°C, which is a welcome change from the previous days. However, keep in mind that in the morning, the wind chill will be around minus 11, but it will gradually warm up as the day goes on. The UV index remains at 1, indicating low sun intensity.

Sunday Night: Clouds Returning

As the day comes to a close, cloud cover is expected to increase during the night. Low temperatures will be around minus 3°C, ensuring that the cold weather sticks around.

While it may be a chilly start to the weekend in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, there’s hope on the horizon. The gradual warming trend expected on Sunday offers a glimpse of better days ahead. In the meantime, stay safe, keep warm, and be cautious on the roads, especially if you encounter flurries and freezing drizzle during your travels.