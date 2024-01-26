Current Weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are likely to be experiencing periods of freezing drizzle today, January 26, 2024, which are expected to end later this morning.

The day will remaim cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h, and the high is forecasted to reach zero degrees Celsius.

The wind chill factor will make it feel like minus 8°C in the morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a continued risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will persist at speeds of up to 15 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of minus 5°C, with the wind chill bringing the perceived temperature to near minus 7°C.

Looking Ahead to Saturday, January 27th

Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries throughout the day. The high temperature will be around minus 1°C. Wind speeds will remain consistent at up to 15 km/h, making the wind chill feel close to minus 10°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Suggestions

Given the freezing drizzle, cloudy conditions, and the chance of flurries, residents are advised to dress warmly in insulated layers. Waterproof or water-resistant jackets, thermal inner wear, gloves, and a warm hat or beanie are recommended. Footwear with good traction is advisable to navigate potentially slippery surfaces safely. It’s also important to stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions, especially when venturing outdoors.

Stay informed of the latest weather developments in Vermilion Bay and Dryden to ensure a safe and comfortable end to the week.