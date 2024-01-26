Current Weather Snapshot

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – On January 26, 2024, at 6:00 AM CST, Sioux Lookout Airport reported light freezing drizzle with a temperature of -2.3°C. The area is engulfed in a frosty blanket, with humidity reaching 100%. The wind is a gentle breeze from the north at 2 km/h. Visibility is limited to 5 km amidst these conditions, and the barometric pressure is steady at 102.0 kPa.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Residents of Sioux Lookout can expect cloudy skies throughout the day with a high of 1°C. Despite the absence of significant precipitation during the day, it’s a time to stay warm and prepared for changing conditions.

Tonight’s Outlook As night falls, the skies remain cloudy, and there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of minus 3°C. The light snowfall may create slippery surfaces, necessitating cautious travel.

Looking Ahead: January 27th

The overcast weather continues into Saturday, with the day remaining cloudy and the mercury hovering around minus 1°C. By night, the temperature is expected to fall to minus 6°C, maintaining the chilly ambiance.

Hourly Weather Trends

The hourly forecast suggests a day of relatively stable weather, with no significant precipitation but a consistent chill in the air. The gentle wind, combined with the low temperatures, will require residents to stay adequately bundled up.

Historical Weather Extremes

Reflecting on Sioux Lookout’s climatic history, the highest recorded temperature for this time of the year was 6.7°C in 1942, while the lowest was an icy -43.3°C in 1963. The most considerable snowfall for a single day was recorded at 11.4 cm in 1967, and the deepest snow accumulation was 124.0 cm in 1966, showcasing the region’s capacity for intense winter weather.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In light of the cloudy skies and potential flurry conditions, dressing in warm, insulated layers is advisable. Waterproof or water-resistant jackets, thermal inner wear, gloves, and a warm hat or beanie are recommended. Proper footwear, preferably with good grip, is essential to safely navigate potentially icy surfaces.

Stay updated with Sioux Lookout’s weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and comfortable day.