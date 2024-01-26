Current Weather in Kenora

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora is experiencing periods of freezing drizzle today, January 26, 2024, which are expected to end by the morning. Following this, the day will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will blow at speeds of up to 15 km/h, and the high is forecasted to be minus 1°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel closer to minus 8°C.

Tonight’s Weather Outlook The evening is expected to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will continue at a speed of up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be steady near minus 5°C, and the wind chill will be around minus 9°C overnight, maintaining a consistently cold feel.

Forecast for Saturday, January 27th

Saturday will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The high for the day will again be minus 1°C. Wind speeds will remain consistent at up to 15 km/h, and the wind chill will be near minus 10°C.

Saturday Night Forecast The night will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The temperature is expected to drop significantly to a low of minus 20°C, making it an exceptionally cold night.

Wardrobe and Safety Suggestions

Given the freezing drizzle, cloudy skies, and chances of flurries, residents are advised to dress in warm, insulated layers. A waterproof or water-resistant jacket, thermal inner wear, gloves, and a warm hat or beanie are recommended. Footwear with good grip is advisable to navigate potentially icy surfaces safely. It’s also important to stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions, especially when venturing outdoors.

Stay informed of the latest weather developments in Kenora to ensure a safe and comfortable end to the week.