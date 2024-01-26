(IGNACE TOWNSHIP, ON) – Two individuals face charges following a stolen motor vehicle incident.

On January 25, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Ignace Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a stolen motor vehicle from Alberta travelling on Highway 17 in Ignace Township. Officers subsequently initiated a traffic stop and placed two individuals under arrest.

As a result, Christopher CRANDLEMIRE, 29-years-old, and Bradley CRANDLEMIRE, 26-years-old, both of Elmwood, New Brunswick, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ignace on April 3, 2024.