Ignace OPP Bust Bradley CRANDLEMIRE with Stolen Vehicle Charges

By
James Murray
-
6620
Police

(IGNACE TOWNSHIP, ON) – Two individuals face charges following a stolen motor vehicle incident.

On January 25, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Ignace Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a stolen motor vehicle from Alberta travelling on Highway 17 in Ignace Township. Officers subsequently initiated a traffic stop and placed two individuals under arrest.

As a result, Christopher CRANDLEMIRE, 29-years-old, and Bradley CRANDLEMIRE, 26-years-old, both of Elmwood, New Brunswick, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ignace on April 3, 2024.

James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

