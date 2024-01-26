Today’s Forecast for Fort Frances

Fort Frances is experiencing cloudy conditions on January 26, 2024, with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind is expected to blow at speeds of up to 15 km/h, and the high temperature for the day is predicted to be 2°C. Despite the relatively mild temperature, the wind chill factor will make it feel more like minus 5°C in the morning. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Weather The cloudy weather will persist into the night, with a low of minus 2°C. The wind chill is expected to be near minus 6°C overnight, so it will feel slightly colder than the actual temperature. The wind will continue at a speed of up to 15 km/h.

Looking Ahead to Saturday, January 27th

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with wind speeds of up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to reach plus 1°C, and the wind chill will be minus 6°C in the morning. The UV index will remain low at 1. The night will bring cloudy periods with a low of minus 8°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Suggestions

Given the cloudy conditions and the chance of flurries, residents are advised to dress in warm layers. A jacket, preferably wind-resistant, along with a hat and gloves, will be necessary to stay comfortable in the chilly weather. Footwear with good traction is advisable to navigate potentially slippery surfaces safely. Residents should also stay updated with the latest weather forecasts to prepare for any changes in the weather conditions.

Stay informed of the latest weather developments in Fort Frances to ensure a safe and comfortable end to the week.