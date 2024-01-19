Thunder Bay – MISSING Person – Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s help to find Isaiah Jourdain, a 17-year-old who has been reported missing. Isaiah was last seen in the Limbrick Street area on Wednesday morning, January 17.

Described as an Indigenous male, Isaiah stands approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. He is recognizable by his medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, adding to specific details that might aid in his identification.

The Thunder Bay Police urge anyone with information about Isaiah’s whereabouts or any relevant details that could help in their investigation to come forward. You can contact the police directly at 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.