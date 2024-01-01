Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Kaelyn KEJICK, who has been reported as missing.

Details of the Case

Kaelyn KEJICK, a 12-year-old Indigenous female, was last seen in the vicinity of Cedar Lane at 3:10 pm on December 31, 2023.

Kaelyn stands at a height of 5’5″ and has a thin build. She has medium brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. Kaelyn’s distinctive outfit included black DC shoes with multi-colored laces, along with a black backpack.

Unfortunately, a photo of Kaelyn is not available at this time.

Seeking Public Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information regarding Kaelyn KEJICK’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. You can contact the police at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates any assistance from the community in helping to locate Kaelyn KEJICK and bring her safely back home. Your support is invaluable in reuniting her with her loved ones.

Stay Updated with NetNewsLedger for Further Developments in this Case.