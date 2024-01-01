Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Elianna KWANDIBENS, who has been reported as missing.

Details of the Case

Elianna KWANDIBENS, a 12-year-old Indigenous female with a light complexion, was last seen at approximately 8:00 pm on December 31, 2023. Her last known location was in the vicinity of Valhalla Inn Road and Arthur St West in Thunder Bay.

Elianna stands at a height of 5’4″, has a thin build, long brown hair, and captivating brown eyes. She wears black glasses and was last seen dressed in a black hoodie, black toque, black and red checkered pants, brown shoes, and carrying a black bag.

Regrettably, a photo of Elianna is not available at this time.

Seeking Public Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information regarding Elianna KWANDIBENS’ whereabouts to come forward immediately. You can contact the police at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates any assistance from the community in helping to locate Elianna KWANDIBENS and bring her safely back home. Your support is invaluable in reuniting her with her loved ones.

Stay Updated with NetNewsLedger for Further Developments in this Case.