Incident Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – 12:28 PM

Incident Number: TB23052466

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service are continuing to seek the cooperation of the public in locating 12-year-old Kyralee DESMOULIN, who has been reported missing.

Last Known Location

Kyralee was last seen at approximately 03:00 on December 27, 2023, in the 1-100 block of Limbrick Street.

Physical Description

Kyralee is described as an Indigenous female with a medium complexion. She stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, has a medium build, weighs 140 pounds, and possesses black short hair along with dark brown eyes.

Clothing Description

At the time of her disappearance, Kyralee was wearing red and black pajamas paired with a gray sweater.

Your Assistance is Vital

The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for any information that may lead to the safe return of Kyralee DESMOULIN. If you have any details or have seen Kyralee, please do not hesitate to contact the police immediately at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, you can utilize the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.p3tips.com.

We urge anyone with information to come forward, as your assistance can make a significant difference in reuniting Kyralee with her loved ones.