Urgent Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Kyralee Desmoulin in Thunder Bay

James Murray
Thunder Bay Police Seek Public Assistance to Locate Young Indigenous Girl Last Seen on Limbrick Street

Thunder Bay, December 27 – The Thunder Bay Police Service is calling on the community to help find 12-year-old Kyralee Desmoulin, who has been reported missing since the early hours of December 27, 2023.

Details of the Missing Person

Kyralee was last seen around 3:00 a.m. in the 1-100 block of Limbrick Street. She is described as an Indigenous female with a medium complexion. Standing at 5’7″ tall and weighing around 140 lbs, Kyralee has short black hair and dark brown eyes. Her last known attire included red and black pajamas and a gray sweater.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone who may have information about Kyralee’s whereabouts to come forward. Her young age and the circumstances of her disappearance have raised concerns for her safety.

Contact Information Members of the public who have any information are encouraged to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Police Service expresses its commitment to the safety and well-being of all community members and appreciates any assistance the public can provide in ensuring Kyralee’s safe return.

