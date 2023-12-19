THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Celandine WHITEHEAD, who has been reported missing.

Last Seen in Wentworth Crescent Area: Celandine was last observed on the evening of December 15, 2023, at approximately 5:45 PM. She was in the vicinity of the 400 block of Wentworth Crescent at the time of her last sighting.

Description and Last Known Outfit: Described as an Indigenous female with a fair complexion, Celandine stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a thin build. She is distinguished by her long black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Celandine was wearing a black hoodie and jogging pants. A photograph of Celandine has been circulated to assist in her identification.

How to Help: The Thunder Bay Police Service encourages anyone with information about Celandine Whitehead’s whereabouts to come forward. Contact can be made by calling the police at (807) 684-1200. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The community’s cooperation and vigilance are crucial in aiding the search for Celandine Whitehead and ensuring her safe return.