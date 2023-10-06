Chilly Dawn: Vermilion Bay and Dryden Start the Day at +6°C with Cloudy Skies and a Slight Chance of Showers

Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Weather – In the early hours of the morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience a chill with the temperature at +6°C. The sky is overcast, carrying a 40 percent chance of showers throughout the day. The wind, blowing from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, adds a brisk touch to the air. Residents are advised to wear warm, waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and sturdy boots, in anticipation of the possible showers. The daytime high is expected to reach 6°C, reminding everyone to stay bundled up against the cold. The UV index remains low at 2, suggesting minimal sun exposure.

Night’s Uncertain Skies: Clouds Linger with Developing Fog Patches and Dropping Temperatures

As night falls over Vermilion Bay and Dryden, the sky remains cloudy with fog patches developing before morning. The wind, initially from the northwest at 20 km/h, becomes light late in the evening. The night’s low drops to plus 3°C, urging residents to wear extra layers to stay warm. Motorists are encouraged to drive cautiously in foggy conditions.

Saturday’s Lingering Showers: Cloudy Skies Persist with a 30 Percent Chance of Precipitation

Looking ahead to Saturday, Vermilion Bay and Dryden face another day under cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. The temperature reaches a high of 6°C, calling for continued warm, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and comfortable rain boots. Carrying an umbrella remains a wise choice, offering both shelter from the occasional showers and protection from the chilly wind.