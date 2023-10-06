Thunder Bay, ON – In a joint effort, the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) successfully arrested and charged an individual attempting to cross the border impaired.

Incident Details

On October 1, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers from CBSA alerted Thunder Bay OPP about an impaired driver trying to re-enter Canada from the United States of America. Subsequent investigation confirmed the driver’s impairment by alcohol.

Arrest and Charges

Johnathan POTEC, 42, of Neebing, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Legal Consequences

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, impaired driving offences carry severe penalties upon conviction, including fines, license suspension, and potential imprisonment. These charges can significantly impact one’s personal and professional life.

Preventing Impaired Driving: Tips from MADD Canada

In light of this incident, it’s essential to remind everyone of the importance of preventing impaired driving. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada offers vital tips to keep our roads safe:

Plan Ahead: Arrange for a designated driver, take public transportation, or use a rideshare service if you plan to drink. Speak Up: If you’re with someone who intends to drive impaired, speak up. Encourage them to find an alternative way home. Be Responsible: If you’re hosting a party, provide non-alcoholic beverages, and never pressure guests to drink. Support Public Policies: Advocate for stricter impaired driving laws and support initiatives promoting safe roads.

Reporting Impaired Driving

The Thunder Bay OPP reiterates their commitment to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roads. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call 9-1-1 immediately to report it. Ensuring the safety of our community is everyone’s responsibility.