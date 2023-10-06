A Day of Intense Rain: Armstrong and Whitesand Braces for Heavy Downpours and Thunderstorm Risks

Armstrong and Whitesand face a Friday of relentless rain, with isolated thunderstorms adding to the intensity. A Weather Advisory is in effect from Environment Canada.

The region is expected to receive heavy rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm, prompting residents to prepare for possible localized flooding in low-lying areas. The wind, becoming north at 40 km/h, gusting to 60, adds to the dramatic weather. The temperature reaches a high of plus 4°C, reminding everyone to stay indoors, keep warm, and remain vigilant against the adverse weather conditions. The UV index remains low at 1, suggesting minimal sun exposure.

Evening Showers and Lingering Clouds: Rain Persists Amidst Strong Winds

As night falls over Armstrong and Whitesand, the showers continue into the evening, gradually easing but leaving behind cloudy skies. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers, and the wind remains formidable, coming from the north at 40 km/h, gusting to 60, becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 near midnight. The night’s low drops to plus 2°C, urging residents to wear warm, layered clothing and stay indoors, finding comfort amidst the continuing rain and gusty winds.

Saturday’s Overcast Outlook: Clouds Prevail with a Chance of Showers

Looking ahead to Saturday, Armstrong and Whitesand can expect a cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of showers. The temperature reaches a high of 8°C, calling for light, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and comfortable rain boots. Carrying an umbrella remains a wise choice, offering both shelter from the occasional showers and protection from the persistent gusts of wind.