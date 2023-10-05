A Morning of Uncertainty: Thunder Bay Faces the Possibility of Showers and Thunderstorms

Thunder Bay wakes up to cloudy skies, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. As noon approaches, showers are expected to begin, and there’s a looming risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Residents are encouraged to wear waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and sturdy boots, and carry an umbrella for protection against the anticipated rain. The wind, initially calm, becomes south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning. The temperature reaches a high of 14°C, reminding everyone to stay warm amidst the changing weather. The UV index remains low at 2, suggesting minimal sun exposure.

Evening’s Unsettled Weather: Showers Continue, Thunderstorm Threat Persists

As night falls over Thunder Bay, the cloudy skies persist, bringing a 40 percent chance of showers. There’s a continuing risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening, adding an element of unpredictability to the weather. The wind, initially from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 50, becomes northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 near midnight, then light after midnight. The night’s low drops to 7°C, urging residents to wear warm, layered clothing and perhaps stay indoors, finding comfort amidst the changing weather.