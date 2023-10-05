Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is intensifying its efforts to find missing person Joseph Alexander LAWSON, affectionately known as Alex or AJ, through the establishment of a dedicated tipline and a substantial reward.

Last Confirmed Sighting

The last confirmed sighting of Alex, 65, was on November 27, 2022, in the 200 block of Madeline Street. Despite exhaustive investigative efforts, Alex’s whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his family in desperate search for answers.

Physical Description

Alex is described as an Indigenous man, standing approximately 5’6” tall with a medium build. He has long and straight grey hair, brown eyes, and usually sports facial hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Dedicated Tipline Established

To encourage the public’s assistance, a dedicated tipline has been established. Anyone with information that could help locate Alex is urged to call (807) 684-1055.

Reward Offered

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has approved a reward of $5,000 CAD. To be eligible for this reward, individuals must provide information directly leading investigators to confirm Alex’s whereabouts. Those providing tips must include their name and a phone number to be considered for the reward.

Providing Information Anonymously

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. The Thunder Bay Police Service remains committed to resolving this case and bringing closure to Alex’s family.