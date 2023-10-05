Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service urgently seeks public assistance in locating 24-year-old Joseph MACHIMITY, who has gone missing.

Last Seen Near Balmoral Street and Central Avenue

Joseph was last seen during the evening of October 2, 2023, in the vicinity of Balmoral Street and Central Avenue. Concerns for his safety have raised the alarm, prompting a citywide search.

Description of Joseph MACHIMITY

Joseph MACHIMITY is described as an Indigenous male, standing 6’0″ tall with a medium build. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Clothing Description

During his disappearance, he was wearing a grey collared shirt and black pants.

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding Joseph MACHIMITY’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward immediately. Your assistance is crucial in locating Joseph and ensuring his safe return home.