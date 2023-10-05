Dryden, ON – An investigation led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit has resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the laying of multiple charges.

Traffic Stop Uncovers Suspected Drugs and Currency

On October 4, 2023, around 8:20 p.m., officers from the Dryden Detachment conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 72. During the investigation, suspected cocaine and fentanyl were discovered and seized, along with Canadian currency.

Charges and Arrests

Brody EDWARDS (19 years old, Sioux Lookout, ON): Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Adult Failure to Comply with release order – other than to attend court

Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada Jeremy ISIDAHOMEN (21 years old, Scarborough, ON) and Willmark RICKETTS (21 years old, Scarborough, ON): Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Legal Proceedings

The accused individuals have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 5, 2023.

Report Suspected Drug Activities

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online at Ontario Crime Stoppers, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for valuable information. Your assistance plays a vital role in maintaining the safety of our community.