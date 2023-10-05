Dryden, ON – An investigation led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit has resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the laying of multiple charges.
Traffic Stop Uncovers Suspected Drugs and Currency
On October 4, 2023, around 8:20 p.m., officers from the Dryden Detachment conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 72. During the investigation, suspected cocaine and fentanyl were discovered and seized, along with Canadian currency.
Charges and Arrests
- Brody EDWARDS (19 years old, Sioux Lookout, ON):
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs
- Adult Failure to Comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada
- Jeremy ISIDAHOMEN (21 years old, Scarborough, ON) and Willmark RICKETTS (21 years old, Scarborough, ON):
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs
- Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada
Legal Proceedings
The accused individuals have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 5, 2023.
Report Suspected Drug Activities
If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online at Ontario Crime Stoppers, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for valuable information. Your assistance plays a vital role in maintaining the safety of our community.