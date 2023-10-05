A Day of Changing Skies: Armstrong and Whitesand Anticipate Showers and Thunderstorms

Armstrong and Whitesand wake up to a cloudy morning with a 40 percent chance of showers in the early hours, evolving into showers later in the afternoon. Residents are advised to keep umbrellas handy, with a risk of a thunderstorm adding a dramatic touch to the day. A local amount of 5 mm of rainfall is expected, urging everyone to wear waterproof clothing and carry umbrellas. The wind, initially variable, becomes northeast at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high temperature reaches 14°C, and the UV index remains low at 2, suggesting light protection against the sun’s rays.

Night of Heavier Showers: Locally Intense Rainfall Expected

As night descends upon Armstrong and Whitesand, the showers intensify, with a local amount of 20 to 30 mm of rainfall anticipated. The wind strengthens from the north at 20 km/h, increasing to 40 km/h and gusting to 70 in the evening. The night’s low drops to plus 3°C, urging residents to wear warm, layered clothing and perhaps stay indoors, finding comfort in the midst of the rain.

Friday’s Wet Outlook: Showers Continue, Temperatures Drop

Looking ahead to Friday, Armstrong and Whitesand face another cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of showers. The temperature reaches a high of 6°C, reminding residents to wear warm, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and sturdy boots. Carrying an umbrella becomes essential, providing both shelter from the rain and protection from the occasional gusts of wind.