Rainfall Advisory: Vermilion Bay and Dryden Awaken to a Soaking Morning

VERMILION BAY – WEATHER – Under a Rainfall Advisory, Vermilion Bay and Dryden greet the day with a downpour. At 7:00 AM CDT, the temperature registers a mild +17°C. Rain, at times heavy, is expected to continue, changing to showers in the afternoon. There’s a looming risk of thunderstorms, with a local amount of 20 to 30 mm of rainfall anticipated. The wind, initially from the south at 20 km/h, shifts to the west, gusting to 40 in the morning. The temperature gradually falls to 10°C by the afternoon. Residents are advised to wear waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and sturdy boots, and carry umbrellas to navigate the wet conditions.

Evening’s Damp Hues: Showers Linger, Cloudy Skies Prevail

As night descends upon Vermilion Bay and Dryden, the showers persist, gradually tapering off in the evening. However, the night sky remains cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of occasional showers. The wind, initially from the west at 20 km/h, becomes light late in the evening. The night’s low drops to 8°C, urging residents to wear warm, layered clothing and perhaps indulge in a cozy night indoors, listening to the rhythmic patter of rain.

Thursday’s Showery Continuation: Thunderstorms on the Horizon

Looking ahead to Thursday, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are in for another day of persistent showers, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. A local amount of 10 mm of rainfall is expected. The wind shifts to the north at 20 km/h in the late afternoon, creating occasional gusts. The temperature reaches a high of 10°C, calling for warm, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and comfortable rain boots. Carrying an umbrella remains essential, providing both shelter from the rain and protection from gusts of wind.