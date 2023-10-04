Thunder Bay’s Finest U16 Athletes Battle in London’s Premier Hockey Extravaganza

Thunder Bay, ON — The stage is set, the stakes are high, and Thunder Bay’s U16 Kings are ready to unleash their hockey prowess at the prestigious Wendy Dufton Memorial Tournament in London, Ontario. In a clash of 32 top-tier U16 AAA clubs, the Kings are geared up for an exhilarating four-day hockey spectacle that promises intense rivalries and heart-pounding action.

Thursday Night Face-Off: Kings vs. Cambridge Hawks (7:15 p.m.) The tournament kicks off with a bang as the Thunder Bay U16 Kings lock horns with the formidable Cambridge Hawks at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night. It’s a battle that promises edge-of-the-seat excitement as these two juggernauts collide on the ice.

Friday’s Doubleheader Thrill: Kings vs. Brantford 99ers (9:45 a.m.) & Elgin-Middlesex Canucks (4 p.m.) Friday dawns with an early morning showdown as the Kings face off against the Brantford 99ers at 9:45 a.m., setting the tone for a day filled with intense matchups. Later in the day, at 4 p.m., Thunder Bay takes on the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks in a clash of titans that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Saturday’s Round Robin Climax: Kings vs. Quinte Red Devils (2:30 p.m.) The round-robin stage culminates on Saturday afternoon as the Kings lock horns with the Quinte Red Devils at 2:30 p.m. It’s a do-or-die battle where Thunder Bay aims to secure their spot in the playoffs by showcasing their unmatched skill and determination.

Playoffs Showdown and Grand Finale: Sunday’s Semifinals and Championship Game The top four teams from each division will advance to the playoffs on Saturday night, leading to the much-anticipated semifinals and the ultimate championship game on Sunday. Brace yourselves for a heart-stopping finale where the Kings will leave it all on the ice, vying for glory and the coveted title.

In U18S Update: Kings Triumph in Exhibition Series Meanwhile, in a thrilling exhibition series against the Pilot Mound Buffaloes, Thunder Bay’s U18 Kings displayed their mettle on the ice. The Kings started strong with a 2-1 victory, showcasing Mitchell Vanderway’s stellar performance with both goals and Kayo Lake’s exceptional goaltending skills.

In the second game, despite a valiant effort, the Kings fell short, conceding a 5-3 defeat to the Buffaloes. Peter Forestor, Ben Exell, and Vanderway found the back of the net, but the Buffaloes emerged victorious.

Determined to end the series on a high note, the Kings rallied in Game 3, securing a commanding 6-1 victory. Vanderway continued his scoring spree with two goals, supported by goals from Lucas Bailey, Evan Wesley, Eric Blazino, and Forester. Griffin McGraw and Bailey contributed with two assists each, while Lake stood tall in the net, leading the Kings to a triumphant conclusion.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger Sports for all the thrilling updates and highlights from the U16 Kings’ journey in the Wendy Dufton Memorial Tournament.