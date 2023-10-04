After Heat Records, Thunder Bay Faces Showers and a Lingering Warmth

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Following two days of record-setting heat, Thunder Bay prepares for a day that continues to embrace warmth. Under mainly cloudy skies, there is a 60 percent chance of showers, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind, robust from the southwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50, paints a lively picture of the day. The high temperature reaches 22°C, and the humidex makes it feel like a comfortable 26°C. Residents are encouraged to wear light, breathable clothing and carry water to stay refreshed amidst the lingering warmth. The moderate UV index of 3 advises the use of sunscreen and sunglasses when venturing outdoors.

Night’s Overcast Canvas: Showers Linger, Thunderstorms Depart

As night falls over Thunder Bay, the sky remains cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers persisting. There’s a lingering risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind, initially strong from the west at 30 km/h and gusting to 50, becomes light overnight. The night’s low drops to 8°C, urging residents to wear warm, layered clothing if venturing outdoors and perhaps indulge in a cozy night indoors.

Thursday’s Showery Interlude: A Mild Day with Potential Thunderstorms

Looking ahead to Thursday, Thunder Bay can expect a cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. A few showers are anticipated to begin near noon, with a lingering risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature reaches a high of 16°C, calling for light, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and comfortable rain boots. Carrying an umbrella becomes essential, providing both shelter from the rain and protection from gusts of wind.