Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s urgent help in locating 11-year-old Elianna KWANDIBENS, who has gone missing.

Last Seen at Franklin Street Park

Elianna was last seen around 7 pm in the vicinity of Franklin Street Park on October 2nd, 2023. Concerns for her safety have led to a widespread search operation.

Description of Elianna KWANDIBENS

Elianna KWANDIBENS is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5’0″ tall, with a medium build. She has long, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Clothing Description

During her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie and red and black checkered flannel pants.

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding Elianna KWANDIBENS’ whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward immediately. Every piece of information is crucial in finding Elianna and ensuring her safe return home.