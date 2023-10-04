Rainfall Advisory in Effect: Kenora Grapples with Steady Rainfall and Thunderstorm Threats

KENORA – WEATHER – Under a Rainfall Advisory, Kenora begins its day amidst a steady downpour. The thermometer reads +14°C, a mild start to a day filled with atmospheric anticipation. Rain, at times heavy, is expected to change to a few showers near noon. The morning carries a risk of thunderstorms, with a local amount of 15 to 25 mm of rainfall anticipated. The wind, initially from the southwest at 20 km/h, shifts to the northwest, gusting to 40 early in the morning. The temperature gradually falls to 12°C and remains steady throughout the morning. Residents are urged to wear waterproof clothing and carry umbrellas to navigate the wet conditions.

Night’s Uncertainty: Cloudy Skies, Showers, and Lingering Thunderstorm Possibilities

As night approaches, Kenora faces a night of atmospheric uncertainty. The sky remains mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. Showers are expected to intensify overnight, with a lingering risk of thunderstorms. The wind, initially from the west at 20 km/h, becomes light in the evening. The night’s low drops to 8°C, prompting residents to wear warm, layered clothing and perhaps indulge in a cozy night indoors.

Thursday’s Damp Outlook: Showers Persist, Thunderstorm Threats Continue

Looking ahead to Thursday, Kenora is in for another day of persistent showers, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. A local amount of 10 mm of rainfall is expected. The wind shifts to the northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon, creating occasional gusts. The temperature reaches a high of 11°C, calling for warm, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and sturdy boots. Carrying an umbrella remains essential, providing both shelter from the rain and protection from gusts of wind.