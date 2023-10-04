KENORA – WEATHER – A Special Weather Statement is now in effect for the region.

What to Expect: Anticipate locally heavy rainfall throughout the day with specific areas receiving between 20 to 50 mm of rain.

When: This rainfall is expected to continue today, gradually easing by this afternoon or evening.

Details: Showers and thunderstorms are on the horizon, likely leading to localized heavy rain ranging from 20 to 50 mm in certain regions.

Potential Impact: Be aware of the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas due to the heavy rainfall. Stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety. Stay tuned for further updates.