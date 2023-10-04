Rainfall Advisory: Fort Frances Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Risks

Fort Frances – WEATHER – Under a Rainfall Advisory, Fort Frances wakes up to a damp morning with a temperature of +15°C. The day begins with rain, at times heavy, gradually changing to showers near noon. A risk of thunderstorms adds an element of anticipation, with a local amount of 20 mm of rainfall expected. The wind, initially from the south at 20 km/h, shifts to the west, gusting to 40, and maintains its strength throughout the morning. The temperature steadily falls to 11°C by the afternoon, prompting residents to wear waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and sturdy boots, and carry umbrellas to navigate the wet conditions.

Evening’s Uncertainty: Cloudy Skies and Showers Linger

As night descends upon Fort Frances, the skies remain cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers. A few showers are expected to begin before morning, adding to the dampness of the night. The wind, initially from the west at 20 km/h, becomes light late in the evening. The night’s low drops to 9°C, urging residents to wear warm, layered clothing and perhaps indulge in a cozy night indoors, finding comfort amidst the raindrops.

Thursday’s Showery Outlook: Thunderstorms Continue, Showers Persist

Looking ahead to Thursday, Fort Frances is in for another day of persistent showers, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. A local amount of 10 mm of rainfall is expected. The wind shifts to the west at 20 km/h in the morning, providing occasional gusts. The temperature reaches a high of 11°C, calling for warm, waterproof clothing, including a rain jacket and comfortable rain boots. Carrying an umbrella remains essential, providing both shelter from the rain and protection from gusts of wind.