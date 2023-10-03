THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – In a triumphant announcement today by Curling Canada, Thunder Bay, Ont., is gearing up for its moment in the spotlight as it prepares to host the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. After facing two previous pandemic-related setbacks, Thunder Bay is finally getting its well-deserved chance to shine. The event, set to take place at the iconic Fort William Gardens, will feature enthusiastic fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Scheduled from February 14 to 23, the 2025 Scotties Championship will determine Canada’s top women’s curling team. Curling Canada’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Danny Lamoureux, praised the unwavering support of the City of Thunder Bay and the Northern Ontario curling community, emphasizing their dedication to making this event a massive success.

Originally awarded the 2021 Scotties, Thunder Bay’s hosting rights were moved to the Calgary bubble due to the pandemic, with the promise of hosting the 2022 Scotties instead. However, the Omicron variant’s sudden surge in 2022 forced the event to proceed without fans until the closing weekend. Despite the challenges, the city’s determination remained unshaken.

Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff expressed the city’s pride in being chosen once again to host this prestigious championship, emphasizing the anticipation of sold-out matches at the historic Fort William Gardens. The event marks the sixth time the Canadian women’s curling championship will be hosted by the Northern Ontario Curling Association.

The 2025 Scotties, sponsored by Kruger Products, boasts an array of prizes for the winning team. The champion will represent Canada at the 2025 World Women’s Championship, with the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials and defend their title as Team Canada in 2026.

Thunder Bay’s Chief Executive Officer of the Community Economic Development Commission, Jamie Taylor, highlighted the event’s substantial economic impact, estimating over $7 million. The city’s sport tourism sector, a significant contributor to the local economy, is set to shine brightly on the national stage once again.

The Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay’s iconic venue with a seating capacity of just over 3,300, has a rich history of hosting major curling events. The return of the Scotties in 2025 is a testament to the city’s exceptional sporting heritage.

The anticipation for the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is palpable, as Thunder Bay and curling enthusiasts from across the country eagerly await the thrilling competition both on and off the ice. Stay tuned for ticket and volunteer information, set to be released in early 2024. TSN/RDS2, Curling Canada’s official broadcast partner, will bring all the action from Thunder Bay to viewers nationwide.