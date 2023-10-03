THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association and The Salvation Army excited to provide a sit-down Thanksgiving Dinner for the lonely and needy in Thunder Bay.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association will serve a turkey dinner at The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, 545 Cumberland St. N. Bus service will be available from both City Hall and Water St. Terminals courtesy of Iron Range Bus Lines.

For 26 years, it has become a tradition for the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association along with family members to provide the meal and then to serve at the dinner to make this a special day for those attending. This generous contribution to our community from the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association is much appreciated by The Salvation Army and those who will partake in this special Thanksgiving celebration.

Poverty and homelessness are increasing during these economic times. “In these difficult times, we are grateful that we can brighten lives by providing a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner to those who are experiencing financial challenges or who are alone at this special time. We thank the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association and their families who take time out of their own festivities to make this dinner possible,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre.

The dinner is offered free to any who are in need or feeling lonely. We invite them to come and enjoy the dinner that is especially put on in their honour. A shuttle service courtesy of Iron Range Bus Lines will be available from the City Hall and Water St. terminals starting at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall.