Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating a recent break and enter at the Cambrian Players Theatre located at 818 Spring St.

Incident Details

October 1st & 2nd, 2023 – Thunder Bay Police Service Officers were alerted to the break-in at Cambrian Players Theatre shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 1st, after it was reported that entry had been gained. Subsequently, a second break-in was reported the following day.

Specialized Investigation Unit Involved

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit have taken charge of the ongoing investigation, employing their specialized skills to resolve the case.

Limited Suspect Information

Currently, no specific descriptors for the suspects are available, making community assistance crucial in solving this case.

Community Call to Action

If you possess any information related to these incidents, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200 and reference incident number TB23040439.

Surveillance Footage Appeal

Residents or businesses in the vicinity equipped with surveillance cameras are urged to check their footage for any suspicious activities occurring on Sunday, October 1st, or October 2nd, 2023. If you believe your footage could aid the investigation, please reach out to the police through the non-emergency phone number mentioned above.

Anonymous Reporting

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com, providing a secure and confidential channel for community members to assist law enforcement in resolving this case.