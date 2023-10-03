Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has issued a missing person alert for 12-year-old Kaelyn KEJICK, who was last seen in the Minnesota Street area on October 2, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

Description of the Missing Person

Kaelyn KEJICK is an Indigenous female, approximately 5’3” tall, with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black and white high top runners. Unfortunately, a photo of the missing person is not available at this time.

Seeking Public Assistance

The TBPS is urging the public to assist in locating Kaelyn KEJICK. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. To provide tips anonymously, you can utilize Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting information online at www.p3tips.com.

The TBPS appreciates the community’s vigilance and cooperation in helping locate Kaelyn KEJICK and reunite her with her family.