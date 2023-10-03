Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has issued a missing person alert for 16-year-old Braydon ANTTILA, who was last seen in the Cuthbertson Place area on September 30, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Description of the Missing Person

Braydon ANTTILA is described as a white male, 5’7” tall, with a thin build, long brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white Nike hoodie, a black baseball cap, black shoes, and carrying a purple/yellow backpack.

Seeking Public Assistance

The TBPS is urging the public to assist in locating Braydon ANTTILA. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. To provide tips anonymously, you can utilize Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting information online at www.p3tips.com.

The TBPS appreciates the community’s vigilance and cooperation in helping locate Braydon ANTTILA