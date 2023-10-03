KENORA – NEWS – In a resolute crackdown on outstanding warrants, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully concluded Operation Return, leading to the arrest of 36 individuals in the City of Kenora and nearby regions. This initiative targeted a range of charges, spanning from violent offences to drug-related crimes, property offences, and bail violations.

A Proactive Approach to Public Safety

Operation Return: Launched in January 2023, Operation Return is an intelligence-driven operation aimed at the apprehension of individuals with active warrants residing across the North West Region. This operation signifies the OPP’s unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety, employing the expertise of the OPP North West Region Intelligence Unit (NWRIU) in collaboration with frontline officers, Regional Support Team (RST), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and North West Region Crime Unit.

Successful Collaboration with Regional Partners

Over the past nine months, Operation Return has resulted in the secure apprehension of 306 individuals wanted for various offences. The operation’s success lies in its collaborative approach, fostering teamwork among regional policing partners.

A Clear Message to Criminals

Detective Sergeant Bob Steele, Supervisor of OPP North West Region Intelligence Unit, emphasized, “It is our goal to send a clear message to criminals that police – regardless of jurisdiction – will continue to identify and aggressively pursue those individuals who continue to threaten the safety of our communities.”