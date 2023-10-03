Dryden, ON – The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully apprehended an individual following an incident in the city, ensuring the safety of the community.

Break and Enter Incident

October 2, 2023 – At approximately 2:51 p.m., the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Government Street in Dryden. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had left the location and might be armed.

Swift Police Response

Officers promptly initiated a search and located the suspect a short time later at Flat Rock in Dryden, demonstrating their swift response and commitment to public safety.

Arrest and Criminal Charges

As a result of the investigation, Nicolas WIERSEMA, a 35-year-old resident of Kenora, ON, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Legal Proceedings

WIERSEMA has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 3, 2023.

Collaborative Police Efforts

Assisting in the operation were various specialized units, including the OPP Canine Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Crisis Negotiators, Dryden Community Street Crime Unit, and the OPP Marine Unit, showcasing the collaborative efforts of law enforcement in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Community Cooperation

This incident highlights the importance of community cooperation in ensuring public safety. If anyone possesses information related to this investigation, they are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential platform at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for valuable information.