THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – October 3, 2023 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group, located at 35 Algoma St. N, confirm that a respiratory outbreak (COVID-19), has been declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 5 South – Geriatric Assessment & Rehabilitative Care.

There are restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities and visitation in the affected area of the facility until further notice. Please call the facility for more information.

TBDHU recommends the public refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and other high risk settings when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable and at higher risk of severe outcomes.

The Health Unit reminds the public that they can prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Staying at home when sick.

Wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor spaces, especially when around vulnerable people or when recovering from illness.

Keeping up-to-date with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Washing hands often, for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Covering coughs/sneezes with the upper sleeve if no tissue is available.

Being familiar with the Ontario screening tool, to self-assess and know what to do next.

For more information on current outbreaks, please visit the following link: https://www.tbdhu.com/outbreakstatus