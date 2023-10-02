THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Nyssa MORRISON-KING, 10.

Nyssa was last seen in the early morning of October 2, 2023 in the area of the 100 block of Pruden Street. She may be in the company of another female youth.

Nyssa is described as an Indigenous female, standing 4’4″ tall with a thin build, brown eyes and shoulder length brown straight hair with red accents and bangs.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.