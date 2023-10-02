THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Minor Football Association witnessed an exciting game day emphasizing players’ growth, teamwork, and sportsmanship. As we move forward, it’s worth noting that there are only two more Saturdays left of the regular season.

For a comprehensive look at the current standings for the season, you can visit www.tbmfa.com.

Here’s a recap of the heartwarming matchups from each division:

Tyke Division:

In an action-packed game, the Vikings secured a 26-12 victory over the Orange Crush. Meanwhile, the Panthers narrowly edged out the Redbulls with a final score of 26-21. The most intense game of the day took place between the Sharks and Thunder, with Thunder prevailing 42-39 in a thrilling showdown.

Atom Division:

The Redblacks displayed their skill and teamwork, convincingly defeating the Alouettes with a commanding 30-18 win. The Roughriders showed their prowess with a solid 24-6 victory over the Bisons.

Peewee Division:

The Ti-Cats demonstrated their strength and dedication, defeating the Stampeders with a score of 26-13. On the other hand, the Warriors outlasted the Argonauts in a closely contested match, emerging victorious with a score of 13-8.

Bantam Division:

The Lions showcased their strong team spirit, shutting down the Huskies with a final score of 12-0. Meanwhile, the Bombers took control early and secured a convincing 28-8 win over the Elks.

As the regular season nears its end, these matchups in the Thunder Bay Minor Football Association celebrated the determination, skill development, and sportsmanship of the young athletes.

Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming games as the season unfolds, promising even more heartwarming moments on the gridiron.

Stay tuned for more uplifting youth sports action in Thunder Bay!

—

Tyke division games

Vikings (26) v. Orange Crush (12)

Redbull (21) v. Panthers (26)

Sharks (39) v. Thunder (42)

Atom division games

Alouettes (18) v. Redblacks (30)

Bisons (6) v. Roughriders (24)

Peewee division games

Ti-Cats (26) v. Stampeders (13)

Warriors (13) v. Argonauts (8)

Bantam division games

Huskies (0) v. Lions (12)

Bombers (28) v. Elks (8)