Kenora, ON – A high-speed chase ending in a crash near Royal Lake led to the arrest of Nicholas WIERSEMA, a 35-year-old resident of Kenora. The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call from the Manitoba border on the evening of September 29, 2023, after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported a vehicle evading them.

Erratic Driving and Assault Allegations

The RCMP informed the Kenora OPP that the vehicle was being driven erratically, with occupants tossing beer cans out of the window. Although the RCMP ceased their pursuit due to safety concerns, the Kenora OPP continued their response. Passing motorists reported the vehicle in a ditch on Hwy 17 near Royal Lake. Witnesses stated that after the collision, the driver assaulted the passenger and fled into the nearby bush.

Swift Response and Apprehension

Setting up containment, the Kenora OPP, aided by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the K9 unit, promptly located and apprehended the suspect.

Criminal Charges and Penalties

Nicholas WIERSEMA now faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code, including:

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

If convicted, these charges could result in significant fines, license suspensions, and even imprisonment, emphasizing the serious consequences of impaired driving.

Court Appearance and License Suspension

Released from custody, WIERSEMA is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 19, 2023. Additionally, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) was imposed as a consequence of the arrest.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP continues to prioritize the removal of alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roads through robust enforcement and public education initiatives. Anyone suspecting an impaired driver is urged to call 9-1-1 promptly.