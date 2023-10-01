Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Here’s your weather forecast for the next couple of days:

Today: It’s a damp morning at +17°C as of 6:45 am, with cloudy skies. There’s a 30 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. However, heavier showers are expected to begin near noon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate early in the morning. Expect local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm. The high temperature for the day is 20°C, but it will feel like 25°C due to the humidex. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight: Showers, at times heavy, are expected to continue into the night, ending late in the evening. Cloudy skies will persist, with a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Fog patches will develop after midnight. Local rainfall amounts could reach 5 to 10 mm. The low temperature for the night is 14°C.

Monday, 2 Oct: Monday brings clearing skies in the morning, with fog patches dissipating. Winds will pick up, becoming southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 late in the morning. The high temperature will soar to 28°C, with the humidex making it feel like 34°C. The UV index increases to moderate at 4.