Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating Scott MESENEGEESHIK, a 34-year-old Indigenous male who has been missing since October 1, 2023.

Last Seen in Oliver Road Area

Scott MESENEGEESHIK was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. on October 1, 2023, in the vicinity of Oliver Road, Thunder Bay. Details about his clothing at the time of disappearance remain unknown.

Description of the Missing Person

MESENEGEESHIK is approximately 5’7” tall with a thin build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

TBPS Seeks Public Assistance

The TBPS is urging anyone with information about Scott MESENEGEESHIK’s whereabouts to come forward. If you have any information, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200.

Submit Tips Anonymously

Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. The TBPS is appreciative of any information that can help locate Scott MESENEGEESHIK and bring him back safely.