Red Lake – WEATHER – A Special Weather Advisory is in effect for localized heavy rainfall today. Here’s what to expect in terms of weather:

Special Weather Advisory: Be prepared for localized heavy rainfall, with amounts ranging from 30 to 60 mm. Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated today, potentially causing flash floods, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas. Please exercise caution as outdoor activities might be unsafe due to heavy downpours, hail, wind, and lightning.

Today: Starting the day at +11°C, the weather is mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. As the day progresses, showers, at times heavy, are expected to begin, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts might reach 20 to 30 mm. Winds will shift, becoming east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning. The high temperature for the day is 19°C. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight: As night falls, the sky will remain cloudy, with showers beginning overnight. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm, bringing local amounts of 5 to 10 mm of rain. Winds will be southeast at 20 km/h, becoming southwest at 20 km/h overnight. The low temperature for the night is 14°C.

Monday, 2 Oct: Monday brings cloudy skies with showers ending in the morning. There’s still a risk of a morning thunderstorm, with local amounts of 5 to 10 mm of rain. Winds will shift, becoming southwest at 20 km/h, and then becoming light early in the morning. High temperatures will reach 19°C. The UV index increases slightly to 3, indicating moderate exposure to the sun.

Please stay weather-aware, Red Lake!