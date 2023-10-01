Sioux Lookout, ON – In the early hours of September 30, 2023, the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) apprehended and charged 19-year-old Tameisha WHITEHEAD of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, following reports of a stolen vehicle and subsequent motor vehicle collision.

Details of the Incident

Officers swiftly located the stolen vehicle, and upon investigation, determined that the driver was operating under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Tameisha WHITEHEAD, was arrested on the scene and taken to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Laid

WHITEHEAD faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

Legal Consequences

If convicted, these charges carry severe penalties under the Criminal Code, including fines, imprisonment, and license suspension. WHITEHEAD has been released from custody, pending her appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on November 7th, 2023.

Preventing Impaired Driving: MADD Canada Tips

In light of this incident, it’s crucial to emphasize the importance of preventing impaired driving. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada offers essential tips:

Plan Ahead: Arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation, or have a taxi or rideshare service available. Be a Responsible Host: If you’re hosting a gathering, ensure your guests have a safe way to get home. Don’t be afraid to take their keys if they’re impaired. Report Suspected Impaired Drivers: If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The OPP continues its dedication to removing impaired drivers from the roads through stringent enforcement and public education. Public vigilance is crucial in this effort to maintain road safety and protect lives.